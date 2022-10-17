Libertarian candidate Marc Victor campaigns for Senate with 'live and let live' message

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marc Victor is the libertarian U.S. Senate candidate . In his campaign he says he fights for human freedom with his movement, “Live and Let Live.”

His views on immigration reflect a similar message. He is pro-immigration but is considerate of welfare concerns.

“Nobody has a right to live at the expense of another person. While I am very pro-immigration and I think we should welcome immigrants to our nation, they shouldn’t get anything once they get here other than the right to pursue your happiness,” said Victor.

One of the reasons he supports immigration is because of the labor shortage.

“We have millions of people who just entered the country who want to work and they can’t legally work because we can’t get our act together on work Visas,” he said.

He believes the work visa program should be expanded and expedited for anyone ready to work.

He’s also ready for change when it comes to abortion rights.

“We should be against a one-size-fits-all solution, which is a national solution. The reason for this is obvious, right? Whoever gets their way on that is going to be fighting with who didn’t get their way ad nauseam forever,” he said.

Victor also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and believes veterans should have better healthcare options.

“I talk to veterans all the time, nobody’s happy with that system. We could give him a voucher as a transition. ‘Here’s a voucher, go see the doctor of your choice, the government will pay for it.’ We need to take care of our veterans, but we don’t need a separate healthcare system to make that happen,” said Victor.

When it comes to inflation, Victor said democrats and republicans are at fault. He believes spending is out of control, and the accumulation of national debt will impact future generations.

“The group that gets hurt, they’re not here right now. It’s the people who aren’t yet born. It’s the youngsters today who can’t vote, and their kids, and their grandkids, who are the ones who are being stuck with the bill,” said Victor.

He hopes voters in Arizona take a chance and vote outside of the republican and democratic parties.