Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 General Election

Actions

Last day for emergency voting ahead of Election Day

Voters will have to fill out a form verifying they have an emergency
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.38.38 AM.png
KGUN9 On Your Side
If you haven't filled out your ballot yet or gone to a center, it's important to make and know your options ahead of time
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.38.38 AM.png
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:19:29-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have not mailed in your ballot and cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, Monday is the last day of emergency voting.

The emergency voting process is simple. Before voting, voters must fill out a form saying they have an emergency and can't vote on Election Day.

These voters won't have to give a lot of details about your situation, election officials say.

You can also drop off your Early Ballot, no questions asked.

There are 15 early voting cites in Pima County and site times vary. Please visit the Pima County Recorder's website for more details on location hours.

Ballots must be received by the Pima County Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots received after 7 p.m. will not count.

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Marc Victor Candidate Profile: Raul Grijalva Candidate Profile: Luis Pozzolo Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani Candidate Profile: Kimberly Yee Candidate Profile: Martin Quezada

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Voter Resources and Information

Check my mail-in ballot status Precinct and voting district locator Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election