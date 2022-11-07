Last day for emergency voting ahead of Election Day

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have not mailed in your ballot and cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, Monday is the last day of emergency voting.

The emergency voting process is simple. Before voting, voters must fill out a form saying they have an emergency and can't vote on Election Day.

These voters won't have to give a lot of details about your situation, election officials say.

You can also drop off your Early Ballot, no questions asked.

There are 15 early voting cites in Pima County and site times vary. Please visit the Pima County Recorder's website for more details on location hours.

Ballots must be received by the Pima County Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots received after 7 p.m. will not count.