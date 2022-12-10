Watch Now
Kari Lake files lawsuit against Hobbs, other Maricopa County election officials

Claims hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were counted and thousands of Republican voters were disenfranchised
Kari Lake
Posted at 9:11 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 23:11:20-05

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Friday against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.

Lake says many of the illegal ballots come in the form of mail-in ballots that were counted despite the fact that envelope signatures did not match signatures on record.

As a solution, Lake asks the court to allow "an opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 election, including signature envelopes and corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County."

Additionally, she wants "an order vacating the certified results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election... and an injunction requiring that Maricopa County re-conduct the gubernatorial election."

The lawsuit also requests that Hobbs and Stephen Richer are recused "from further participation in matters involving the 2022 general election, including any new election and the review of any issues related to the 2022 general election and any new election."

The 70-page filing can be read in its entirety below:

