Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 General Election

Actions

Kari Lake campaign headquarters gets "suspicious" mail containing white powder

Phoenix police were called to the scene
Kari Lake
LM Otero/AP
FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Kari Lake
Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 14:44:52-05

PHEONIX (KGUN/CNN) — Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters is on high alert after it received "suspicious mail" containing "white powder," CNN revealed.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to Lake's headquarters on Saturday. Responding crews collected the mail.

No one was injured as a result of the scare, per CNN.

"Political violence, threats or intimidation have no place in our democracy," Lake shared in response to the received envelopes.

A spokesperson for her campaign confirmed authorities are currently testing the white powder to find out its properties.

"The reported incident at Kari Lake's campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed, " commented Lake's opponent Katie Hobbs.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Marc Victor Candidate Profile: Raul Grijalva Candidate Profile: Luis Pozzolo Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani Candidate Profile: Kimberly Yee Candidate Profile: Martin Quezada

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Voter Resources and Information

Check my mail-in ballot status Precinct and voting district locator Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election