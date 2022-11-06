Kari Lake campaign headquarters gets "suspicious" mail containing white powder

PHEONIX (KGUN/CNN) — Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters is on high alert after it received "suspicious mail" containing "white powder," CNN revealed.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to Lake's headquarters on Saturday. Responding crews collected the mail.

No one was injured as a result of the scare, per CNN.

"Political violence, threats or intimidation have no place in our democracy," Lake shared in response to the received envelopes.

A spokesperson for her campaign confirmed authorities are currently testing the white powder to find out its properties.

"The reported incident at Kari Lake's campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed, " commented Lake's opponent Katie Hobbs.

Last night, the FBI & Phoenix Police, along w/ hazmat & bomb squad units, responded to an incident involving “suspicious items” at Kari Lake’s campaign HQ, according to Phx Police. A source familiar says white powdery substance was mailed in two envelopes. — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 6, 2022