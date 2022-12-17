Judge dismisses Finchem lawsuit with prejudice

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mark Finchem with prejudice and confirmed the election of Adrian Fontes as Arizona Secretary of State-Elect.

The lawsuit focused on issues in the 2022 election, as well as the fact that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs did not recuse herself despite the fact she was running for governor.

Finchem's lawsuit called to take back the certification of Adrian Fontes and Ruben Gallego and reconduct a state-wide election. The election would be conducted without the use of electronic tabulation machines and no mail-in ballots. Each ballot would be counted by hand.

The judge also ordered that within 10 days, Hobbs and Fontes may file for sanctions.

