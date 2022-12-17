Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 AZ General Election

Actions

Judge dismisses Finchem lawsuit with prejudice

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 22:42:10-05

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mark Finchem with prejudice and confirmed the election of Adrian Fontes as Arizona Secretary of State-Elect.

The lawsuit focused on issues in the 2022 election, as well as the fact that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs did not recuse herself despite the fact she was running for governor.

Finchem's lawsuit called to take back the certification of Adrian Fontes and Ruben Gallego and reconduct a state-wide election. The election would be conducted without the use of electronic tabulation machines and no mail-in ballots. Each ballot would be counted by hand.

The judge also ordered that within 10 days, Hobbs and Fontes may file for sanctions.

The full decision can be read below:

The full lawsuit filed by Mark Finchem can be read below:

Can't see the documents? Click here to read the decision and click here to read the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information

Post-Election Procedures ELECTION RESULTS Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election