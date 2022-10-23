Inflation could be influencing people's votes in the midterms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jorge Rivas cooked up some enchiladas on Saturday using ingredients he’s noticed were much cheaper about a year and a half ago.

He’s owned Sammy’s Mexican Grill for about 26 years and said besides the recession in about 2008, nowadays he’s experiencing the sting of inflation more than ever.

He said he’s paying more for everything, but especially ingredients like eggs and tomatoes, saying prices could reach double or triple what they used to be not too long ago.

He said because of inflation, he’s also seeing less customers.

“Not only less customers, but also they’re spending less. They don’t have enough money to go around,” Rivas said.

He said less customers means making less in profits, and making less money is motivating him to vote for Republicans in the midterm election.

“Two years ago, everything was normal quote on quote. Prices were good and as the new administration took over, prices started to skyrocket,” Rivas said.

He said he’s confident if Arizona Republicans do win, they’ll work with the federal government to lower prices.

Eric Saphir, a professor at Pima Community College said high inflation is a pretty significant factor that’s affecting how people are voting in the midterms.

He said while people aren’t switching their political party because of inflation, high inflation is why the midterms should favor Republicans.

“It’s not going to be solely due to inflation, but if inflation wasn’t a factor, Democrats would have had a better chance of keeping the House,” Saphir said.

He said he thinks Democrats will use abortion as a way to counter the impact of inflation on people’s votes.

Darrell Bakeman played cards on Saturday with her fellow volunteers. When they’re not campaigning for Mark Kelly and the other Democrats running, they’re getting together.

“I’m really passionate about women’s right to choose,” Bakeman told them.

She said she feels like inflation is temporary, and said having lived through other times with high inflation, she said it wouldn’t last forever.

When it comes to legislators fighting inflation, she said she feels like Democrats are playing their cards right with the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Democrats are doing something about it, inflation, and the Republicans are talking about inflation,” Bakeman said.

She said she feels like Democrats running at all levels will continue to fight inflation.

“People who are in Congress are not the only reason that we have inflation as a problem. I think the president has done what he could do,” she said.

However, whichever party wins the majority, Bakeman and Rivas said they’re hoping both sides can worth together.

“I believe they should work together,” Bakeman said.

“Whether you’re Republican, Democrat or independent, if you go to Washington, you go out there and you work for the people,” Rivas said.