Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 General Election

Actions

Former President Obama coming to Arizona to campaign for Katie Hobbs

Senator Mark Kelly also expected to speak at rally
Barack Obama
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Obama has scaled down his 60th birthday bash due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman says the party planned for this weekend at his home on Martha's Vineyard is now limited to family and close friends. Obama, who turned 60 on Wednesday, had been criticized for planning a big celebration during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Barack Obama
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 14:34:36-04

PHOENIX (KGUN) — With Arizona gubernatorial elections only a week away, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is pulling out all the stops she can to win.

One of those maneuvers includes bringing former President Barack Obama in to drum up votes.

According to Mission for Arizona, President Obama is expected to speak at a 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Event planners have scheduled the rally from 4 - 9 p.m.

Per Mission for Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly will also speak at the rally, along with Hobbs.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Marc Victor Candidate Profile: Raul Grijalva Candidate Profile: Luis Pozzolo Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani Candidate Profile: Kimberly Yee Candidate Profile: Martin Quezada

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Voter Resources and Information

Check my mail-in ballot status Precinct and voting district locator Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election