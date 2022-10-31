Former President Obama coming to Arizona to campaign for Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX (KGUN) — With Arizona gubernatorial elections only a week away, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is pulling out all the stops she can to win.

One of those maneuvers includes bringing former President Barack Obama in to drum up votes.

According to Mission for Arizona, President Obama is expected to speak at a 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Event planners have scheduled the rally from 4 - 9 p.m.

Per Mission for Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly will also speak at the rally, along with Hobbs.