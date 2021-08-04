Watch
Dahl wins Ward 3 Democratic primary for Tucson City Council

Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padres are facing off in the Democratic Primary for Ward 3 of the Tucson City Council.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 03, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kevin Dahl will be the Democratic nominee -- and likely the Councilmember -- for Ward 3 in Tucson.

Preliminary results show Dahl with a strong lead, at 59.59 % to 39.66 %, and 89 % of precincts reporting.

The seat opened earlier this year when Councilmember Paul Durham stepped down in February. He had been recovering from a personal injury earlier this year and helped his husband undergo treatment for terminal cancer.

Mayor Regina Romero nominated Karen Uhlich to fill the seat, and she was later approved by the council. Uhlich had served as council member for Ward 3 until 2017, when she decided not to seek re-election.

In the heavily Democratic Ward 3, Dahl is likely to win the general election in November.

