AZ Court of Appeals to expedite Kari Lake case regarding 2022 election

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 19:11:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Court of Appeals could be hearing Kari Lake's claims about the 2022 election even sooner than planned.

Lake petitioned for her case to be handled as a "special action," so defendant Katie Hobbs has until Jan. 17 to write why the petition should be rejected.

The court date was originally set for March but the judges agreed to hear Lake's case on Feb. 1.

Kari Lake claims Maricopa County had several voting issues during the 2022 election, such as ballot machines not working and printers that were rigged by poll workers.

