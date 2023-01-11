AZ Court of Appeals to expedite Kari Lake case regarding 2022 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Court of Appeals could be hearing Kari Lake's claims about the 2022 election even sooner than planned.

Lake petitioned for her case to be handled as a "special action," so defendant Katie Hobbs has until Jan. 17 to write why the petition should be rejected.

The court date was originally set for March but the judges agreed to hear Lake's case on Feb. 1.

Kari Lake claims Maricopa County had several voting issues during the 2022 election, such as ballot machines not working and printers that were rigged by poll workers.

