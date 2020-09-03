Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, a man wears a hat with President President Donald Trump's campaign slogan in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat
Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-03 18:31:40-04

A Virginia man says he was fired from his job at a shipyard for refusing to remove a hat supporting President Donald Trump. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Dave Sunderland was fired last week from Newport News Shipbuilding.

The private firm builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines. Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job. Sunderland wore the hat as he walked from his car to his work area inside the gates, and sometimes during a safety meeting at the beginning of his shift.

A spokesperson for Newport News Shipbuilding says the company doesn't allow political campaign or partisan political activities on company property.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections