Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019

Adam Schultz
Adam Schultz/AP
In this photo taken in November 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with his traveling national press secretary, Remi Yamamoto, on a flight to South Carolina. Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, tweeted this photo on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, alongside a photo of Biden standing outdoors while wearing a mask. The tweet, which claims that Biden wears a mask outside but doesn't wear one on his plane, creates the false impression that this photo of Biden without a mask was taken during the coronavirus pandemic. (Adam Schultz/Biden for President via AP)
Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019
Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 23:32:34-05

President Donald Trump’s supporters have seized on a photo circulating on Twitter since late Sunday that shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not wearing a mask while he talks to a campaign staffer on a plane.

Why wasn’t Biden, who has made a point to put on a facial covering throughout the campaign, wearing a mask? Because the photo was taken in November 2019, before the first case of the new coronavirus was reported, and months before global health officials began urging people to wear masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.

