Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

What you need to know about the final presidential debate on Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
The Curb Event Center at Belmont University is decorated for the presidential debate Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be held at the university Oct. 22.
What you need to know about the final presidential debate on Thursday
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 12:20:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The second and final debate of the U.S. presidential election will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Who’s participating?

The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News and co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY.”

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden plan on participating in the debate. No other candidates, like Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, qualified to take part in the debate, based on the Commission on Presidential Debates’ candidate selection criteria.

What will be discussed?

The debate commission allows each moderator to decide which topics are discussed. Last Friday, Welker announced that the following topics would be addressed Thursday night: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

Earlier this week, Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, claimed the CPD had “promised” that Thursday’s debate would be about foreign policy and asked for Welker’s topics to be discarded. However, CPD responded and said “no debate in 2020 was ever designated by (the commission) as devoted to foreign or domestic policy."

With that said, the president is expected to still grill Biden on his son Hunter’s business ties, as well as his foreign policy record in the Obama administration and as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, The Washington Post reports.

How will the debate be structured?

After the first debate went off the rails, because the candidates constantly spoke over each other, the CPD announced changes Monday to “ensure a more orderly discussion.”

As with the first debate, both campaigns have agreed to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time to make remarks at the beginning of each 15-minute segment of the debate. This time, however, “the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules,” the CPD said in a statement. Both mics will then be turned back on for an open discussion.

What is being done to protect against coronavirus?

The commission says Trump and Biden will again skip the traditional handshake before the debate starts and the audience will be required to wear masks.

How can you watch?

The debate will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. You can watch it live on our Facebook page, as well as on network and cable news channels.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.