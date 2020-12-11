Menu

Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court

Posted at 12:37 PM, Dec 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-11 14:37:11-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Ward is challenging the so-called safe harbor deadline for completing election litigation six days before the upcoming Electoral College vote and asking for more ballots to be inspected.

Ward petitioned the nation’s highest court after the Arizona Supreme Court rejected her appeal and concluded Ward did not present any evidence of misconduct in her challenge of ballots in Maricopa County, which has 61 percent of Arizona's voters. Seven lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential vote in Arizona have been dismissed.

