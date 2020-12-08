Menu

Ward appeals dismissal of suit seeking to undo Biden win

Posted at 6:33 PM, Dec 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-07 20:33:15-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward has appealed the dismissal of her lawsuit that sought to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona.

Ward filed a notice of appeal late Friday with the Arizona Supreme Court.

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge had concluded on Friday that Ward failed to prove fraud in her challenge of election results in metro Phoenix and that evidence presented at trial wouldn't reverse President Donald Trump's loss in the state.

No evidence of voter fraud or election fraud has emerged during this election season in Arizona.

