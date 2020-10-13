Virginia voter registration portal down on last day to register to vote

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the last day Virginians can register to vote, the Virginia Department of Elections site is down.

The website said, "We are in the process of updating the Citizen Portal. Due to these changes, Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable."

The site also said to check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs.

If you're a Virginia resident and you'd like to apply for voter registration now, you may fill out and print the paper application here.

If you would like to apply to vote by mail now, you may fill out and print the paper application here.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Vita Agency which supports Virginia by providing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure services and IT governance said, "A fiber cut near Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) is impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies."

The Virginia Department of Elections said, "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to restore the Citizen Portal website." And they added that technicians are on site and working to repair the issue.

The City of Virginia Beach posted on social media about the website being down and said, "If you were planning to vote early in-person at the municipal center this morning, the State database is down and anyone who comes in will be asked to vote with a provisional ballot. We will post an update when everything is back up and running."

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said their centers and website are also experiencing issues saying, "Due to an outage with Virginia's technology provider, DMV's websites, Customer Service Centers, and third party providers including DMV Selects are unable to provide transactions."

This story was originally published by staff at WTKR.