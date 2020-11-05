Menu

Viral post claiming Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters not supported by data

On Wednesday morning, there was a rumor floating around that there were more ballots cast in Wisconsin than registered voters. As it turns out, that claim is false.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 22:05:45-05

On Wednesday morning, a viral post on Twitter claimed that there were more ballots cast in Wisconsin than registered voters. As the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped to explain, this claim is not supported by data.

The tweet, which has since been removed, claimed that there were only 3,129,000 registered voters in Wisconsin. However, that number is from the 2018 midterms.

Screen Shot 2020-11-04 at 4.40.47 PM.png

After the post went viral, the Wisconsin Election Commission posted a tweet discussing the number of ballots in comparison to the number of registered voters in the state.

The election commission said the State of Wisconsin had 3,684,726 active registered voters as of Nov. 1. That is higher than the number of ballots counted so far, which is 3,240,275.

The WEC also pointed out that Wisconsin allows for same-day voter registration, which could further increase the number of total voters.

Now, the viral tweet has been removed from Twitter because it "is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

This article was written by Julia Marshall for WTMJ.

