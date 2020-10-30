Menu

Vice President Pence to campaign in Flagstaff, Tucson Friday

Vice President Mike Pence at 'Cops for Trump' event
Posted at 9:08 AM, Oct 30, 2020
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning two rallies in Arizona on Friday, hoping to appeal to voters ahead of the election.

The visits to the airports in Flagstaff and Tucson come as both presidential candidates key in on battleground states ahead of next week's election. The cities are in counties that Donald Trump lost in 2016. But the state as a whole helped send him to the White House.

Pence is campaigning despite criticism from health experts who say he should be under quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak in his office. The White House says he's exempt from quarantine under guidelines for essential workers.

The vice president's Tucson rally will begin at 2:30 p.m., after the 11:30 a.m. rally in Flagstaff.

You can watch the Vice President's rally in Tucson live on kgun9.com, on the KGUN 9 Facebook page, on the KGUN 9 mobile app or on the KGUN 9 app on your Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV device.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

