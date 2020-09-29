Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Unknown number of voters in NYC get absentee ballots with wrong return address

items.[0].image.alt
Unknown number of voters in NYC get absentee ballots with wrong return address
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 17:53:29-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Mail-in voting has gotten off to a rocky start in New York City, where election officials sent out a large number of absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on the return envelopes.

The faulty ballots were sent to an unknown number of voters in Brooklyn and could result in ballots being voided if voters sign their own name on return envelopes bearing different names. More than 140,000 ballots have already been sent out so far across the borough. It was unclear how many people got the wrong envelopes.

The city Board of Elections is blaming the problem on the vendor that was contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens.

Board of Elections head Michael J. Ryan says the proper ballots and envelopes will get to voters before the Nov. 3 election.

But it’s unclear exactly how the city will handle voters who had already mailed their completed ballot back in the provided envelopes.

Ryan said elections workers will reach out to voters by social media and, if available, by telephone and email addresses. And he said the board will ensure all received ballots are “appropriately processed” and tallied votes are “properly credited” to voters.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.