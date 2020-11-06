Twitter bans Steve Bannon account after former WH adviser encourages violence against Fauci

Twitter says it has permanently banned an account linked to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon after he advocated violence against infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray.

According to CNN, Twitter has banned the account for Bannon's podcast, "War Room: Pandemic." In an episode that was published on mutliple online platforms Thursday, Bannon falsely claimed that President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election (the race is still too close to call) and added that Trump should fire both Wray and Fauci in his next term.

"I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats," Bannon said, according to CNN. "You either get with the program or you are gone."

In addition to the actions by Twitter, the video was also removed from Facebook and YouTube. CNN reports that the video remained active on Facebook for 10 hours before it was taken down.

The Washington Post also reports that the episode of the podcast was removed from Spotify's library.

Bannon's comments come as some of Trump's supporters have begun dipping into more extreme rhetoric as the President's re-election chances wane. Donald Trump Jr. urged his father to "go to total war over this election," though Twitter flagged the message as misleading.

Bannon was arrested earlier this year on charges that he embezzled fund in a scheme the allegedly defrauded Trump supporters who thought they were donating to a fund to build a wall on the border with Mexico.