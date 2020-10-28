Menu

Trump to appeal to Nevada voters from neighboring Arizona

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump
Posted at 5:55 AM, Oct 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 08:55:03-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The presidential campaign is shifting west as President Donald Trump visits Arizona and stages a rally in a town just across the Colorado River from neighboring Nevada.

Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 and is looking to deny Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose campaign has for months eyed once reliably red Arizona as a prime candidate to flip to blue.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Arizona a day after making multiple Nevada stops. Both campaigns are trying to project that they are on offense and have the momentum with Election Day looming next week.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

