Trump returns to campaign trail as Biden stops in Ohio

Monday marks the first time in 11 days that President Donald Trump has been on campaign trail, as he stops in Sanford, Florida, for a rally there.

The rally marks Trump’s first time away from the White House since returning from Walter Reed Medical Center a week ago after being treated for coronavirus symptoms. After the president boarded Air Force One for the flight to Florida, presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley confirmed that Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus and is no longer infectious.

Florida is a crucial state for Trump to win re-election. While Biden is leading in most major polls in the state, most polls show Biden’s lead is within the margin of error. Only one major poll, last week’s Quinnipiac survey, had Biden’s lead ahead of the margin of error.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is holding a rally in Cincinnati. Based on polling, Ohio has become a toss-up state after Trump won the state in 2016 by 8%. The five most recent presidential polls in Ohio showed the race within the margin of error. Three of the polls gave Biden a slight edge, one poll had the race tied, and another poll gave Trump a slight lead.



The sights of the two rallies are stark. At Trump’s Florida rally, thousands of mainly maskless supporters are sitting shoulder to shoulder, flouting social distancing and face covering guidelines. Meanwhile, Biden’s Ohio rally will be akin to a drive-in, with supporters spaced out in a parking lot.

The backdrop of the rallies are amid a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the US. On Friday, Ohio reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 1,840 confirmed infections. Florida though is among a handful of states seeing a decrease in cases following a summer surge. While cases are declining, coronavirus-related deaths have remained high in the state. All told, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 15,000 Floridians.

Voters have just 22 days to decide on a presidential candidate.