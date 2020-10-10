Menu

Trump restarts campaign with 1st public appearance since hospital stay

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump restarting campaign with White House event Saturday, Florida rally Monday
Posted at 7:47 AM, Oct 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-10 14:27:32-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

Saturday afternoon, Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from the Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd.

The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump is looking to get his campaign back on track, a week after he was sidelined with COVID-19, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Next, the president says he will hold a "BIG RALLY" in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

On Friday, Trump held what his campaign billed as a “radio rally” as he dialed in to the show of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Despite public and private surveys showing him trailing Democrat Joe Biden, Trump predicted a greater victory in 2020 than he had four years ago.

