Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chris Carlson/AP
Brad Parscale campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign speaks during the California GOP fall convention on Sept. 7, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-15 21:05:17-04

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president.

Parscale was a political novice when he ran Trump's digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory.

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump's national field director in 2016.

In a Facebook post, Trump said that Parscale would remain on the campaign as a senior advisor focused on digital and data strategies.

