Trump campaign signals it will ‘immediately’ request Wisconsin recount

Mary Altaffer/AP
Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Trump campaign signals it will request Wisconsin recount ‘immediately’
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 13:27:56-05

MADISON, Wis. – President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.

As of about 1 p.m. ET, former Vice President Joe Biden led President Trump 49.6% to 48.9%, with 95% of votes reported, according to the Associated Press.

Stepien said in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger battling for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Read Stepien’s full statement obtained by WTMJ:

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

