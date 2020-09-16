Trump campaign in Arizona push with 4 visits this week

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is making it clear that Arizona is truly a battleground state.

The president, vice president and his wife and the president’s daughter all scheduling stops this week. Trump’s visit to Phoenix for a rally of Latino voters Monday was followed Wednesday by a stop by daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence has two events planned Friday, while Karen Pence is set to visit Tucson on Thursday.

Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996 but Republicans are taking seriously polling that shows Democrat Joe Biden with a slight lead.

