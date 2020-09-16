Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Trump campaign in Arizona push with 4 visits this week

items.[0].image.alt
Donald Trump visits the Valley again
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 19:13:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is making it clear that Arizona is truly a battleground state.

The president, vice president and his wife and the president’s daughter all scheduling stops this week. Trump’s visit to Phoenix for a rally of Latino voters Monday was followed Wednesday by a stop by daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence has two events planned Friday, while Karen Pence is set to visit Tucson on Thursday.

Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996 but Republicans are taking seriously polling that shows Democrat Joe Biden with a slight lead.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections