Trump campaign files suit in Pennsylvania to stop ballot counting

The Trump campaign has filed a second lawsuit to stop ballot counting the day after the election. This time in Pennsylvania.

In a release sent to supporters, the president’s campaign says they are taking several legal actions concerning Pennsylvania ballots. The first is they are “moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline.”

Trump’s campaign is also filing suit to stop ballot counting because they claim election officials are counting and processing ballots out of sight of Republican poll observers.

“In Philadelphia and elsewhere, Democrat officials forced our observers to stay 25 feet or more from the counting process, leaving no meaningful way whatsoever for our observers to do their jobs,” the statement from Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, reads.

With about 84 percent of the ballots counted, Trump leads Biden by almost 300,000 votes.

This is similar language used by the Trump campaign when they said they filed in Michigan Wednesday morning. The Trump campaign says it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in Michigan until it is given “meaningful access” in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Trump is running slightly behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Michigan.