Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

This is how Trump, Biden are spending Election Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
This is how Trump, Biden are spending Election Day
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 12:45:12-05

Before kicking off Election Day events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began his Tuesday with family off the campaign trail.

Biden and his wife Jill first attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Delaware for a Tuesday morning mass. While there, the couple stopped at son Beau Biden's grave, USA Today reported.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

After leaving the church, Biden headed off to Pennsylvania, where he joined up with his granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie Biden in Scranton to visit his childhood home.

When he arrived at the home, Biden greeted the crowd and said, "It's good to be home!," the Associated Press reported.

According to Axios, Biden signed a wall inside the home.

Biden also made a stop at Sen. Bob Casey's mother's home.

"And if you needed any more reason to love him: he stopped by to check in on my mom before he hit the trail," Sen. Casey tweeted.

The AP reported that Biden would spend the rest of the day in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump began Election Day with an appearance on Fox & Friends, where he stated that it'd be "bad for our country" if Americans didn't know election results by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

USA Today reported that Trump would spend the rest of the day at the White House and visit his re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.