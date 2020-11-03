Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

The Latino vote will be key in the 2020 Presidential Election

items.[0].videoTitle
The Latino vote will be key in the 2020 Presidential Election
The Latino vote will be key in the 2020 Presidential Election
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 18:46:26-05

From the East Coast to the Midwest to the Southwest, Latinos will vote.

A recent study showed that Latinos are more inclined to support Joe Biden. However, Latinos are not a monolithic group and there is support among Latinos to support the Republicans.

There is a growing number of Latinos who support President Donald Trump. There are states like Florida, where the Cuban vote is behind President Trump and groups applaud his efforts to make America great again.

It’s a diverse group that is made up of new citizens and first or second generation. Many Latinos are religious, devout Catholics, Christian, and Protestants.

However, we can’t forget about the Latino LGBT community that is showing their support and taking a stand. It’s a group that is complex because Latinos are also from different countries with different customs.

Many experts believe that if either candidate is able to take the majority of the Latino vote, they will have a better chance of winning the White House.

Among the key issues on the minds of many Latinos: the economy, fighting COVID-19 and health care.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.