The Latino vote will be key in the 2020 Presidential Election

From the East Coast to the Midwest to the Southwest, Latinos will vote.

A recent study showed that Latinos are more inclined to support Joe Biden. However, Latinos are not a monolithic group and there is support among Latinos to support the Republicans.

There is a growing number of Latinos who support President Donald Trump. There are states like Florida, where the Cuban vote is behind President Trump and groups applaud his efforts to make America great again.

It’s a diverse group that is made up of new citizens and first or second generation. Many Latinos are religious, devout Catholics, Christian, and Protestants.

However, we can’t forget about the Latino LGBT community that is showing their support and taking a stand. It’s a group that is complex because Latinos are also from different countries with different customs.

Many experts believe that if either candidate is able to take the majority of the Latino vote, they will have a better chance of winning the White House.

Among the key issues on the minds of many Latinos: the economy, fighting COVID-19 and health care.

