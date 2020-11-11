Menu

Texas' Lt. Gov offers reward for proof of voter fraud, as Trump makes unfounded claims

Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-11 12:22:38-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says he's offering up to $1 million in defense of President Donald Trump’s unsupported claims of irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.

The Republican said Tuesday he would pay out rewards for information that leads to voter fraud arrests and convictions.

A former chief Texas ethics regulator suggested that paying reward money, which would come from Patrick’s political campaign, could run afoul of federal campaign finance laws.

There's no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

