Tent used for maskless voting collapses, injures poll worker

A tent being used as a polling location for voters who preferred to not wear a mask in New Hampshire reportedly blew over Tuesday afternoon, injuring a poll worker.

The tent for “non-masked voting” was set up outside Bedford High School in Bedford, New Hampshire. Those who wanted to cast their ballot without wearing a mask could do so there, as masks were required inside the school to vote.

The weather in New Hampshire Tuesday was cold and windy. A gust blew the tent into the air and it fell over.

“If anyone has seen 'The Wizard of Oz' and Dorothy and Toto and everything else, or 'Twister,' yes, unfortunately, we did have an incident,” Bill Klein, town moderator in Bedford, told the New Hampshire Union Leader .

The 72-year-old poll worker had a cut on his face and was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to the Washington Post . Klein said it was a minor injury.

The non-masked voting location was moved to a room inside the school that was “safely separated” from masked voters.