Supportive crowd greets VP Pence during rally in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Vice President Mike Pence held a rally at the Tucson International Airport, just four days away from election day.

More than 100 people filled these seats and rallied for the Vice President chanting “four more years” throughout the event.

The crowd could be seen holding up signs that said “Make American Great Again,” in order to show their support.

Angie Walker, a first generation immigrant, was one of them.

“I’m here to support President Trump’s platform. He is pro American, pro law enforcement, pro prosperity for all Americans,” she told KGUN9.

“Just four more days to four more years,” Vice President Pence said early on into his speech.

The Vice President was focusing on the economy.

“The American economy grew by 33% during the last three months. IT shattered any previous record by a lot,” he said.

He also said challenger Joe Biden presided over the slowest economic recovery in over 80 years.

“When Joe Biden was vice president, half of our international trade deficit was with communist China. We were losing $500 billion a year to China, and Joe Biden never lifted a finger to do anything about,” Vice President Pence added.

He said the Trump Administration has imposed tariffs on chinese imports and this would continue until China opens their market to US goods.

“The era of economic surrender is over,” he said to the crowd.

He also assured his supporters that the Trump Administration would not ban fracking, but would continue to build a border wall.

As far as funding for law enforcement goes --

“We are not going to defund the police. Not now. Not ever,” he said with assertiveness.

Supporters like Kris Stouffer and her husband Jim told KGUN they hope PResident Trump gets reelected. Here’s what Kris would say to their opposition.

“Both sides are yelling a little bit too much, but have a conversation, really get down to the policy and work together,” she said.

Hunter Conn, a supporter of President Trump and Vice President Pence says, regardless of party affiliation, he hopes people will go out and vote for what is best for America.

“You know, at the end of the day we’re all Americans and we’re the pro-America and we love everyone in this country,” Conn added.

We should also note, folks gathered at Menlo Park early Friday to protest Vice President Pence’s arrival.