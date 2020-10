TUCSON, Ariz. — Actress Sophia Bush is campaigning in Tucson Monday on behalf of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Bush, 38, is a political activist known for her roles on "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago P.D."

The event will start at 11:15 a.m. at the Wildcats for Biden Early Vote Kick Off event.

Those who attend must register and adhere to social distancing and safety requirements.

For more information on the event, click here.