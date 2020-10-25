Sen. Sinema "concerned" about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema is breaking her silence on the nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader-Ginsberg.

On Sunday, Senator Sinema released a statement saying that she is "concerned about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent, and how those inconsistencies impact her obligation to interpret and uphold the rule of law."

In the same statement, Sinema wrote that she believes it's the duty of all federal judges to "consistently apply the Constitution and laws to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans."

She said she came to that conclusion after after watching the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, reading Judge Barrett's legal opinions and scholarly writings, and speaking directly with her.

Her statement did not confirm how she will vote.

The Senate Judiciary committee voted 12-0 on Thursday to advance the nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, setting up her full Senate confirmation vote on Monday.