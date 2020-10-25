Menu

Sen. Sinema "concerned" about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent

2019 Getty Images
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Senate Aviation and Space Subcommittee ranking member Sen. Kyrsten Sinema questions witnesses during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the wake of President Donald Trump's orders to create a military Space Force, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine testified about "The Emerging Space Environment: Operational, Technical, and Policy Challenges." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 14:06:55-04

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema is breaking her silence on the nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader-Ginsberg.

On Sunday, Senator Sinema released a statement saying that she is "concerned about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent, and how those inconsistencies impact her obligation to interpret and uphold the rule of law."

In the same statement, Sinema wrote that she believes it's the duty of all federal judges to "consistently apply the Constitution and laws to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans."

She said she came to that conclusion after after watching the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, reading Judge Barrett's legal opinions and scholarly writings, and speaking directly with her.

Her statement did not confirm how she will vote.

The Senate Judiciary committee voted 12-0 on Thursday to advance the nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, setting up her full Senate confirmation vote on Monday.

