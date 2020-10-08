Menu

Second presidential debate to take place virtually, Trump says he won't participate

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 4:40 AM, Oct 08, 2020
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the second presidential debate will take place virtually following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

The town hall-style debate on Oct. 15 will be hosted from Miami with candidates participating from "remote locations."

During a Thursday morning interview on Fox Business, Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate.

"That's not acceptable to us," Trump said. "...I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about."

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that the former Vice President would participate in a virtual debate.

"Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Beddingfield said Thursday.

Biden had said earlier this week that debates should not be held while Trump is infected with COVID-19 for the safety of those involved.

In a statement released Thursday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien — who himself has contracted COVID-19 — blamed the commission for "bailing out" Biden.

"For the swamp creatures at the presidential debate commission to now rush to Joe Biden's defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic," Stepien's statement read, in part. "Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

It's impossible to know whether Trump will test negative for COVID-19 between now and next Thursday. Though the White House has refused to report when Trump last tested negative for the virus, Trump announced his positive test on Friday morning. COVID-19 is typically active for about two weeks, sometimes longer. That would mean Trump would likely still be infected by next Thursday.

Trump told the nation that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday — three days after the first presidential debate. While several White House officials and top military commanders have since tested positive, Biden has not contracted the virus.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, requested that plexiglass shields be installed next to podiums during Wednesday's vice presidential debate. Vice President Mike Pence's staff initially called the measure "unnecessary" before agreeing to the change.

Prior to Trump's diagnosis, the Commission promised "changes" to upcoming debates that would "ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

The first debate between Biden and Trump has been described as "chaotic," with candidates often interrupting each other to get points across. Following that event, Wallace placed the blame for the mayhem on Trump.

"He bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday night," Wallace said on Fox News last week.

