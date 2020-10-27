Sahuarita: We won't allow recreational-only marijuana dispensaries

TUCSON, Ariz. — The town of Sahuarita will not permit marijuana dispensaries solely licensed to sell recreational marijuana to open within its borders.
If Arizona voters pass Prop. 207, recreational marijuana will become legal in the state. A spokesperson for the town of Sahuarita says the town will only permit nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries that are dual-licensed to sell recreational marijuana to operate.
Teri Bankhead, Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager, released this statement via email:
We are not permitting dispensaries to operate within the town limits unless it is a non-profit medical marijuana dispensary that is dual licensed by ADHS for recreational as well. That could happen if the proposition passes. We have one medical dispensary in the town currently. If the proposition passes and they apply for the dual license, then the ordinance passed last night would permit them to have both at the same location. If the proposition fails, the establishment remains medical only.