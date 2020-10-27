Sahuarita: We won't allow recreational-only marijuana dispensaries

TUCSON, Ariz. — The town of Sahuarita will not permit marijuana dispensaries solely licensed to sell recreational marijuana to open within its borders.

If Arizona voters pass Prop. 207, recreational marijuana will become legal in the state. A spokesperson for the town of Sahuarita says the town will only permit nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries that are dual-licensed to sell recreational marijuana to operate.

Teri Bankhead, Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager, released this statement via email: