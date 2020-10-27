Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Sahuarita: We won't allow recreational-only marijuana dispensaries

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Michigan legalizes recreational marijuana
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 13:14:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The town of Sahuarita will not permit marijuana dispensaries solely licensed to sell recreational marijuana to open within its borders.

If Arizona voters pass Prop. 207, recreational marijuana will become legal in the state. A spokesperson for the town of Sahuarita says the town will only permit nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries that are dual-licensed to sell recreational marijuana to operate.

Teri Bankhead, Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager, released this statement via email:

We are not permitting dispensaries to operate within the town limits unless it is a non-profit medical marijuana dispensary that is dual licensed by ADHS for recreational as well. That could happen if the proposition passes. We have one medical dispensary in the town currently. If the proposition passes and they apply for the dual license, then the ordinance passed last night would permit them to have both at the same location. If the proposition fails, the establishment remains medical only.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.