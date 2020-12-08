Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Joe Biden's win Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday is Safe Harbor Day in the United States, which marks an important deadline in the presidential election process.

Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6.

By the end of the day Tuesday, every state is expected to make its election results official, with 306 electoral votes being awarded to President-elect Joe Biden and 232 going to President Donald Trump. A total of 270 votes are needed to claim the White House.

Those votes will elect Biden as the country’s next president.

It’s called a safe harbor provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday.

Outlined in the Electoral Count Act of 1887, the safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for the president based on the popular vote in each state. This cycle, that vote will take place on Dec. 14.

