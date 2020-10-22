Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Road to 270: Trump's best path to victory hinges on FL, PA

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Jae C. Hong
<p>Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles while speaking during a rally, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)</p>
Trump says Trump U. judge has conflict
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-22 08:59:23-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump still has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win reelection.

But it requires everything to break in his direction once again. His most likely route would be to win two crucial states: Pennsylvania and Florida. If he can win there and hold onto North Carolina and Arizona — while playing defense in Georgia and Ohio — he will win.

Trump’s campaign is also continuing to pour time and money into Wisconsin and Michigan. And it is trying to defend Iowa and flip Nevada and Minnesota, two states his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton narrowly won.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.