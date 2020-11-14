Menu

Republicans face court setbacks, Trump law firm steps down

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 20:41:52-05

Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday as a national law firm that came under fire for its work for President Trump’s campaign withdrew from a major Pennsylvania case.

The legal blows began when a federal appeals court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 mail ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania. The judges noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a Michigan judge found no evidence of fraud in refusing to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results.

And in Arizona, a judge dismissed a Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking the inspection of ballots in metro Phoenix.

President-elect Joe Biden is projected win at least 290 Electoral College votes, and could add to his lead depending on a hand recount in Georgia. Biden is leading Georgia by more than 12,000 votes.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

