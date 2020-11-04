Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Republican Tommy Tuberville defeats Doug Jones, flips Alabama Senate seat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/AP
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Republican Tommy Tuberville defeats Doug Jones, flips Alabama Senate seat
Posted at 8:17 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 22:17:39-05

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.

Jones had widely been considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat.

Republicans had made recapturing the once reliably conservative seat a priority in 2020.

Tuberville has never held public office and last coached four years ago.

He aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump and declared in the primary campaign that “God sent us Donald Trump.”

Republicans hammered Jones over his vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.