Rep. Lesko faced legal, money problems during 1st marriage

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko is blaming her ex-husband for a series of financial and legal entanglements in the 1980s and '90s.

The Arizona Republic reported Saturday that Lesko's past includes bankruptcies, lawsuits over unpaid bills and an arrest warrant.

Lesko is a Republican seeking a second full term representing the West Valley.

She has openly discussed what she describes as an abusive first marriage, but details of her past had not been well known.

She says her ex-husband is a "con man" who preyed on others, including her.

She filed for divorce in 1993. Her ex-husband is in prison on fraud charges.?