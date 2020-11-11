Menu

Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election

Carlos Giusti/AP
Officials process voters during general elections at a polling station set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-10 21:33:16-05

Puerto Rico’s elections commission says it has discovered more than 100 briefcases containing uncounted ballots a week after the U.S. territory held its general election, drawing criticism and scorn from voters who now question the validity of the outcomes of certain races.

Francisco Rosado, the commission’s new president, said Tuesday that the briefcases were found in a secured vault and blamed the situation on what he said was an underfunded and understaffed administrative board responsible for counting a record number of absentee and early votes.

