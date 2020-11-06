Menu

Pro-Trump group gathers at Nevada election center over ballot counting

Joe Bartels/13 Action News
A pro-Trump group gathers at Clark County Election Department over ballot counting on Nov. 5, 2020.
Posted at 12:25 AM, Nov 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-06 02:25:44-05

Nevada is still undecided when it comes to the 2020 presidential election as the ballot counting continues in Southern Nevada at the Clark County Elections Department.

And tensions remained high on Thursday regarding ballot counting in the Silver State.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit against the state over allegations of voter fraud earlier in the day and pro-Trump demonstrators were out in front of the elections department Thursday night.

The Nevada Democratic party responded to the lawsuit threat launched by the Trump campaign, calling it a "shameful display."

This article was written by Jordan Gartner for KTNV.

