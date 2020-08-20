President Trump goes on an all caps Twitter tirade during the Democratic Convention

Apparently watching the Democratic National Convention from the White House, President Donald Trump sent out three tweets late Wednesday in all caps in as he faced sharp criticism from Democrats during the convention.

The attacks came frequently and with vigor among the Democratic speakers, headlined by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Two of his tweets were apparently directed toward Obama. In one of the tweets, Trump repeated a claim that Obama spied on the Trump campaign in 2016. While intelligence officials did monitor contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian oligarchs, there is no evidence that Obama directed the intelligence community to spy on Trump.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump also tweeted that Obama was late to endorse Joe Biden. Obama opted to wait until after the Democratic primaries before endorsing Biden.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump fired a tweet at the end of the evening toward Harris and Biden.

While the tweet claims that Harris called Biden a racist, Harris explicitly said in June 2019, "I do not believe you are a racist." Harris did criticize Biden’s stance on school busing in the 70s, which Harris said had an impact on her growing up.