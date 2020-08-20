Menu

President Trump goes on an all caps Twitter tirade during the Democratic Convention

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 00:06:47-04

Apparently watching the Democratic National Convention from the White House, President Donald Trump sent out three tweets late Wednesday in all caps in as he faced sharp criticism from Democrats during the convention.

The attacks came frequently and with vigor among the Democratic speakers, headlined by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Two of his tweets were apparently directed toward Obama. In one of the tweets, Trump repeated a claim that Obama spied on the Trump campaign in 2016. While intelligence officials did monitor contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian oligarchs, there is no evidence that Obama directed the intelligence community to spy on Trump.

Trump also tweeted that Obama was late to endorse Joe Biden. Obama opted to wait until after the Democratic primaries before endorsing Biden.

Trump fired a tweet at the end of the evening toward Harris and Biden.

While the tweet claims that Harris called Biden a racist, Harris explicitly said in June 2019, "I do not believe you are a racist." Harris did criticize Biden’s stance on school busing in the 70s, which Harris said had an impact on her growing up.

