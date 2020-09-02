Menu

President Donald Trump designates Wilmington, NC as a World War II Heritage City

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump to deliver address in North Carolina
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-02 14:52:21-04

President Donald Trump delivered an address in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday as he designates the city as a "World War II Heritage City."

Wilmington is the first city in the country to receive the designation.

During the event, Trump recognized the efforts of several World War II vets in attendance and personally thanked them for their service.

Trump's address comes a day after he visited Kenosha, Wisconsin — the site of several protests in recent weeks following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While in Kenosha, Trump toured damage left behind by riots in the city and met with law enforcement officials, but did not meet with Blake or his family.

