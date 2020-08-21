Postal Service launches new website to help Americans vote by mail this fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new website to help Americans vote by mail in the November general election.

The USPS announced the creation of usps.com/votinginfo Friday, saying the site is meant to provide the electorate with clear and concise information about voting by mail.

The website is also meant to help election officials as states choose to expand mail-in voting options for the upcoming elections, so that voters don’t have to risk contracting the coronavirus at the polls.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The site also highlights what the USPS views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early.

To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the USPS strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.

The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials.

Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

The USPS says it remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process and can handle the anticipated increase in election mail.

“Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots,” wrote the USPS in a press release. “The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years.”

