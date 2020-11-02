Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — You could find yourself among the more than 90 million people who have already voted around the country.

If you're not, you'll need to wait until Election Day to vote, that is unless you need to cast an emergency ballot, Monday is the last day to do that.

"For this election, everyone needs to do their home and they need to do it early."

That is, according to Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez, to avoid any confusion about how to cast your vote or even where to go on Election Day.

"John Q. Public should also make sure he knows where he's going, not call us and say: hey! I'm at the church or the school I always used to vote and there's nobody here."

Rodriguez said this could be the case for some voters across the county.

What else might have had an effect on almost every aspect of our lives in 2020: the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriguez said some polling locations in Pima County have been moved to accommodate health precautions.

If you've made a move of your own and might have a different address, there are some items you won't want to forget when you vote on election day.

"If their driver's license matches their voter registration, they're good. If it does not, they're going to have to take a utility bill with their name with whatever their addresses be."

Click here to learn where your Election Day polling location is and here find election centers open for emergency voting on Monday, polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.