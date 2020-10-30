Emergency voting will be on Saturday and Monday in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — Friday is the last day for early voting in Arizona, after that you'll need to wait until Election Day to cast your ballot.

"What we're trying to do all this week is take care of the problems that we have so that we don't get a hang up the day after the election."

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said her staff is getting ready for the big day on Tuesday by taking this week to sort out any issues voters might have.

"Saturday, we're going to be open for emergency voting."

She said emergency voting is for voters who find they have an issue with their ballot, dropped coffee on it, lost it, or in the case of one voter, according to Rodriguez:

"My grandkid got a hold of it and scribbled all over my ballot. I actually got that phone call this morning; what do I do?"

If you have any issue at all, you're registered to vote and you haven't cast a ballot, emergency voting could be for you.

"The voter claims that they have an emergency and they got to fill out a form. They don't have to tell us what the emergency is."

11 of the 14 early voting election sites will be open on Saturday and Monday for emergency voting.

Rodriguez said those voters with an issue like a wrong address or destroyed mail in ballot should sort it out on one of those days.

"You don't want to wait until election day because you're going to have to fill out a lot of paperwork, bring other kind of paperwork with you that shows your new address with utility bills.

Click here for the list of emergency and early voting sites in Pima County.