Poll: 56% support Arizona 'Invest In Ed' ballot initiative

Prop. 208 taxes high income earners for teachers, schools
Marnie McKim/ABC15
Proposal to increase taxes for schools to be Proposition 207
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-07 20:06:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new survey finds high support for the "Invest In Ed" initiative on Arizona ballots this election.

The poll by Highground Public Affairs Consultants showed 56% of respondents saying they support Proposition 208 -- the initiative on ballots this election that would add a 3.5% tax on income above $250,000. That revenue would go to teachers and education initiatives throughout the state.

Highground's poll -- which was conducted via phone between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 among 400 likely voters -- found 40% of respondents saying they "definitely" will vote for Prop. 208, and 16% saying they "probably" would. Only 29% say they definitely wouldn't and 9% said they probably wouldn't. Six percent of respondents said they didn't know or refused to answer.

In Pima County, that number is even higher -- with 66% of residents surveyed saying they would vote for the initiative.

Respondents were read the exact language of the initiative that will appear on the ballot this election, Highground said.

