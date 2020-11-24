Pennsylvania certifies election results with president-elect Joe Biden as winner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The governor of Pennsylvania says president-elect Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The certification confirms that the state's 20 electoral votes will flip to Biden. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in his 2016 election win.

Trump made the state a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results. His campaign and legal team filed several lawsuits alleging widespread fraud and inconsistencies, though none of those claims were ever proved in court.