Obama to say at DNC ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

Following Bill Clinton’s sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump Tuesday evening, Barack Obama is expected to give his sharpest scolding of Trump since inauguration day.

In excerpts of Obama’s speech he will deliver tonight at the Democratic National Convention, Obama will lash Trump for his approach to the presidency.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama will say, according to excerpts released by the DNC.

“But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Obama, who was largely silent during the first three years of Trump’s tenure, has become more vocal during this election year. While generally avoiding direct shots at Trump, Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday will go down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” according to the excerpts. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Trump, who got word late Wednesday of Obama’s censure, responded in kind.

“When I listen to this and see the horror that he left us, the stupidity of the transactions that he has made. Look what we are doing,” Trump said. Trump continued by boasting about building the border wall and improving the economy since Obama left office."

“President Obama did not do a good job,” Trump added. “The reason I am here is because President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job, I would not be here. Probably if they did a good job, I would not have even run. I would've been very happy.”

